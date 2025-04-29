We Await Ukraine's Response To The Temporary Ceasefire Proposal: Kremlin

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The Russian presidency (the Kremlin) confirmed on Tuesday that the Ukrainian side has not issued any response to the temporary three-day ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in statements that it is not yet clear whether Ukraine would join the three-day ceasefire that the Russian President has announced for next month.

Peskov added that there has been no reaction from the Kyiv regime to the proposal, and that Putin was the one who showed a gesture of goodwill and announced a temporary ceasefire from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11.

He expected that Putin's peace initiative would be evaluated, especially by European capitals, noting that the primary interest is entering into peace negotiations.

The Russian presidency declared yesterday a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine next month, to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War II.