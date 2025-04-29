Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
We Await Ukraine's Response To The Temporary Ceasefire Proposal: Kremlin

We Await Ukraine's Response To The Temporary Ceasefire Proposal: Kremlin


2025-04-29 02:31:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The Russian presidency (the Kremlin) confirmed on Tuesday that the Ukrainian side has not issued any response to the temporary three-day ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in statements that it is not yet clear whether Ukraine would join the three-day ceasefire that the Russian President has announced for next month.

Peskov added that there has been no reaction from the Kyiv regime to the proposal, and that Putin was the one who showed a gesture of goodwill and announced a temporary ceasefire from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11.

He expected that Putin's peace initiative would be evaluated, especially by European capitals, noting that the primary interest is entering into peace negotiations.

The Russian presidency declared yesterday a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine next month, to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War II.

MENAFN29042025000063011010ID1109488071

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search