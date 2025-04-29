Minister Of Finance Meets Co-President Of Global Wealth Management Of UBS
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Co-President of Global Wealth Management of UBS Iqbal Khan, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations and prospects for enhancing them in the fields of investment, finance and economy, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
