Kuwait Bourse Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Kuwait Bourse closed trading on Tuesday as the All Share Index gained 16.70 points to reach 7917.92 points, an increase of 0.21 percent.

As many as 620 million shares valued at KWD 112.19 million (roughly USD 343.3 million) were traded via 25,233 transactions.

The Main Market Index went down by 16.98 points to reach 7202.05 points, a decrease of 0.24 percent, through 475 million shares done via 15914 transactions valued at KWD 54.6 million (roughly USD 167 million).

The Premier Market Index gained 25.93 points to reach 8487.68, up by 0.31 percent, through 144.9 million shares done via 9,319 transactions valued at KWD 57.5 million (roughly USD 175.9 million).

Meanwhile, the bourse Main 50 Index went up by 0.14 points to reach 7116.09 points, through stock volume of 396 million shares done in 13,062 deals at a value of KWD 48.4 million (roughly USD 148.10 million).