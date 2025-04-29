Azul Files 20-F Report For Fiscal Year 2024 In The U.S.

SÃO PAULO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul Brazilian Airlines (B3:AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL ) announces that it filed its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, April 28.

The report is available on the SEC's website at and on Azul's Investor Relations website at com. Azul's shareholders and holders of American depositary shares can also request the document from Azul's Investor Relations department.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL ), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 1,000 daily flights to over 150 destinations. With an operating fleet of over 180 aircraft and more than 15,000 Crewmembers, the Company has a network of 300 non-stop routes. Azul was named by Cirium (leading aviation data analysis company) as the most on-time airline in the world in 2022, being the first Brazilian airline to obtain this honor. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian flag carrier earned the number one ranking in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit .

