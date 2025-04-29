Netskope Recognized As Microsoft Security ISV Of The Year At Microsoft Security Excellence Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in modern security and networking, today announced it has been recognized as Microsoft's Security ISV of the Year in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2025 presented by the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Netskope's innovation and achievements over the past 12 months have elevated and distinguished the company within the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft Security technology.

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on April 28, 2025, Microsoft celebrated Netskope among its winners in 9 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the sixth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape.

"Receiving Microsoft's Security ISV of the Year award is a testament to the value our partnership and strong technology integrations bring to our joint customers," said Andy Horwitz, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystems, Netskope. "Our joint solutions across the Microsoft Security suite, including key integrations with Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Entra Suite, Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Copilot for Security, and more, provide enterprise customers with flexible, innovative, and differentiated security solutions for their most high-impact use cases."

"I'm so pleased to congratulate Netskope, this year's Microsoft Security Excellence awards recipient for Security ISV of the Year," said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business. "Our incredible partner community embodies the spirit of Cyber Superheroes, working tirelessly to help customers face the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Each of this year's award winners showcases extraordinary innovation and an unwavering commitment to the shared mission of security. Together, as a united team, we are proud to build a safer digital world for all."

Established as an association to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape. Together with Microsoft stakeholders, MISA members voted on the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, recognizing their peers' efforts towards enhancing security.

