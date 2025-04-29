From Behavior Technician To Industry Leader: CSD University Expands Offerings To Accelerate Career Growth

CONCORD, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) proudly announces the expansion of its internal training and development program, CSD University, reinforcing its commitment to supporting career advancement and developing future leaders within the field of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). Launched in March 2024, CSD University was established as a structured learning platform designed to enable professional development at every stage of a clinician's career.

Initially, CSD University debuted with three cornerstone programs:



New Hire Clinician Academy – Focused on ensuring a seamless transition for new clinicians entering CSD and aligning them with the company's high clinical standards from day one.

Clinical Leader (CL) Academy and Clinical Director (CD) Academy – Focused on developing clinical leaders, these academies provide structured training and a promotion pathway.

Since its inception, CSD University has successfully graduated 105 employees , with 78 individuals achieving clinical promotions . Notably, 63% of those promoted began their careers as Behavior Technicians, reinforcing CSD's dedication to fostering long-term careers in ABA.

Introducing Leadership Academy – Elevating Future Leaders

As of January 2025 , CSD University introduced its fourth program, Leadership Academy , designed to empower both clinical and administrative employees with essential leadership skills. This initiative further strengthens CSD's longstanding tradition of promoting from within, ensuring employees at all levels have opportunities to advance into director and executive roles.

"At CSD, we recognize that most clinicians find their way into ABA by accident, but our goal is to inspire them to build a long-term career by providing clear and accessible career pathways," said Anna Moznavsky, SVP of Clinical Operations and Quality at CSD. "With CSD University, we are creating an environment where entry-level employees can envision and achieve a long-term career in this field."

A Pathway to Lifelong Careers in ABA

CSD University is part of a broader effort to remove barriers to career advancement in ABA. Since 2022, CSD has also offered Dreams Come True, a college pathway program that reimburses tuition and fully covers the cost tuition with partner universities. "The combination of CSD University and Dreams Come True will change the career trajectory of thousands of people," said Kelly Bozarth, CEO of CSD. "The future leaders of ABA are in these programs today, and they are passionate about learning and deeply committed to supporting clients' progress."

CSD pathway programs exist for every clinical level and provide the opportunity to pursue a Master's degree in ABA and to obtain a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) or a BCBA-D . The addition of Leadership Academy to CSD University rounds out our technical and academic programs with a dedicated focus on the leadership skills needed to lead teams and serve families well.

