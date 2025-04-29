Love to Celebrate Mom and Earn Her The Sweetest Trip in 2026 Celebrate Mother's Day in Tuscany Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program

Does Your Mom Love to Cook? Gift Her The Sweetest Trip to Share Her Passion in Tuscany

Is your daughter a mother who survived Breast Cancer? Love to do something sweet for her? Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn a Sweet Tuscany Trip in 2026

Recruiting for Good is funding Program Girls Use Their Voice for Good; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with travel gift cards.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to create and fund meaningful leadership development work programs for talented girls.In January 2026, Recruiting for Good is launching 10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good. A personalized yearlong work program for sweet talented fifth graders who aspire to be writers and leaders.In order to fund the meaningful 'Girl' program over the next 10 years, Recruiting for Good needs to connect with more decision makers at companies; and generate proceeds to benefit the community.According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Love to Celebrate Mom ? Participate in our referral program to earn 'your favorite mother' one of 3 Sweet Mom Trips to Party in Tuscany , (starting in 2026); Celebrate Mother's Day, 'Celebrate Mom's Birthday, and Celebrate Surviving Breast Cancer!"How to Earn The Sweetest Travel Gift Card So Mom Can Party in Tuscany?1. Introduce a family member or friend who is either the HR Manager; or senior executive at a company.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find a talented professional and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good Rewards a generous 5000 Gift Card for only The World's Best Travel Companies (create memorable trips in Tuscany); and sponsors one 5th grader's meaningful creative writing experience for one sweet year.Carlos Cymerman adds, " With our generous gift card two can travel for the price of one. And mom can share a sweet fulfilling experience; cooking, cycling, or staying at a private Villa with favorite plus one!"AboutLove to Celebrate Mom is a Meaningful and Personal Travel Gifting Reward Created and Funded by Recruiting for Good Reserved for '100' 35+ Selfless Men and Women Who Love to 'Gift Mom The Sweetest Tuscany Trip!'Our Very Sweet Mission is to Fund and Help Gift Just '10 Moms' Tuscany Trips Every Year Over The Next 10 Years!"Recruiting for Good is rewarding 3 Sweet Mom Trips to Party in Tuscany, (starting in 2026); Celebrate Mother's Day, 'Celebrate Mom's Birthday, and Celebrate Surviving Breast Cancer!"We are launching our gifting reward 1st in LA and serve families from Santa Barbara to San Diego.Recruiting for Good is a value-driven staffing agency since 1998 helping companies find talented professionals to fund Leadership Work Program"10 Girls Use Their Voice for Good"is a sweet meaningful year-long work program for fifth grade Girls; that delivers a personalized mentorship and creative writing development experience. Created and Funded by Recruiting for Good"Girls Learn Positive Values + Success Habits + Sweet Skills! That Will Lead To a Life of Self-Confidence, Fulfillment & Leadership!"Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!"It took 5 sweet years to perfect 'Girls Design TomorrowTM', creating a fulfilling life experience (our unique methodology) Teaching Tweens to be value driven-leaders; and now incorporated into meaningful work program' 10 Girls Use Their Voice for GOOD!'"Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman has created sweet community solutions that benefit kids, families, and moms in the last 15 years. He has over 15 years of mentoring experience (kids, men, and women). He has over 25 years' experience in the staffing industry. Before entering the staffing industry, he worked as a Spanish teacher in a pre-school and worked in elementary/middle schools as an ESL teacher. And pursued a master's degree in MFCC. He also has leadership experience in nonprofits. And Carlos is an expert at teaching Kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!

