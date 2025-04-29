Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Juventus' Yildiz Gets Two-Match Ban For Elbowing An Opponent

Juventus' Yildiz Gets Two-Match Ban For Elbowing An Opponent


2025-04-29 02:30:26
Rome: Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz received a two-match suspension and a 10,000-euro ($11,400) fine on Tuesday after he was sent off for catching an opponent with his elbow during a Serie A match last weekend.

"Kenan Yildiz has been suspended for two matches and fined EUR10,000 after hitting a player of the opposing team with his elbow off the ball," explained the Serie A sport judge in a statement.

Yildiz, 19, was sent off in first-half injury time after elbowing Alessandro Bianco during Juventus' 2-0 win over Monza.

The attacker, who has scored six league goals this season, will miss two of Juventus' final four Serie A matches -- against fifth-placed Bologna this weekend and seventh-placed Lazio the following Saturday.

The suspension comes at a crucial time in the season for fourth-placed Juventus as they seek to secure their spot in next season's Champions League.

The Old Lady occupy the final qualification spot for Europe's elite club competition, but just three points separate them and Fiorentina in eighth place.

