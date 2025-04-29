Congress Finally Deletes 'Gayab' Post Targeting PM Modi After Outrage

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Under fire from the BJP over its social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress finally, on Tuesday, took down the controversial post.

The post -- an old photo of PM Modi with his face edited out and a caption that read, "In times of need, missing" -- was apparently a jibe at his absence in the all-party meet held to discuss the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

The post -- put up on Monday night – left the BJP red-faced, especially after Pakistan's former minister Fawad Chaudhry re-posted it.

The BJP hit back at the grand old party with a 'backstabber' post that seemed to target Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the caption said "Pakistan ka yaar (Friend of Pakistan)".

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the Congress has deleted the "Gayeb" post "under pressure" from the people of India. "Under Pressure from people of India, the Congress party deletes its 'Sar Tan Se Juda' imagery tweet! This will not hide the Anti National Pro Pakistan Characteristic of Congress!" Bhandari wrote in a post on X.

The Prime Minister headed back from a visit abroad after the Pahalgam attack took place and has been holding crucial meetings with the Cabinet Committee for Security -- one was held this evening as well. However, his absence at the all-party meeting has irked the Congress, and the party has been highlighting it since then.

The BJP -- which repeatedly accused the Congress of pursuing the politics of appeasement -- has alleged that the party is soft on Pakistan to keep its grip on the vote of Indian Muslims. After a section of Congress leaders' controversial comments criticising India's diplomatic moves against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, the BJP called the party a "friend of Pakistan".

Following the former Pakistan minister's post, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Congress was trying to target PM Modi and "give signals to Pakistan". Pointing to derogatory comments about PM Modi in the Pakistani leader's post, he questioned if Rahul Gandhi was "betraying" India to receive praise from Pakistan.

Reacting to the controversial post, in-charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya said, "The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister. It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics."

Malviya accused Rahul Gandhi of instigating violence towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.