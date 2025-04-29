‘Pahalgam Incident Deeply Disturbing & Tragic’: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 29 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday termed the Pahalgam terror attack as disturbing & tragic and also condoled the victims and their families.

“Loss of human life in the Pahalgam incident is deeply disturbing and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to the victims and their families,” said the incarcerated former Prime Minister during a discussion with the lawyers in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

He alleged that when the“False Flag Palwama Operation” incident happened, Pakistan offered to extend all-out cooperation to India, but India failed to produce any concrete evidence.

“As I predicted in 2019, the same is happening again after the Pahalgam incident. Instead of introspection and investigation, Modi Sarkar is again placing the blame on Pakistan,” he said.

He further added that being a country of 1.5 billion people, India needs to act responsibly instead of messing with a region already known as“nuclear flashpoint.”

“Peace is our priority, but it should not be mistaken for cowardice. Pakistan has got all the capabilities to give a befitting response to any Indian misadventure, as My Government, backed by the whole nation, did in 2019. I have always emphasised the importance of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, as guaranteed by United Nations resolutions,” he said.

The former Prime Minister further alleged that India, led by RSS ideology, is a“grave threat”, not only to the region but beyond it.

“Indian oppression in Kashmir, intensified after the illegal abrogation of Article 370, has further fueled the Kashmiri people's desire for freedom,” he alleged.

Talking about the internal factions inside Pakistan, the former Prime Minister said that, sadly, his nation has been divided by an“illegitimate government” imposed through fraudulent Form-47 results.

“And yet, ironically, Narendra Modi's aggression has united the people of Pakistan in one voice against Indian hostility. While we reject this fake regime, we stand firmly as one Pakistani nation and strongly condemn Modi's war-mongering and his dangerous ambitions that threaten regional peace,” he said.

The former Prime Minister further addressed the polarisation of his nation following deep resentment against the country's army.

“Needless to say, to win the war against an external enemy, the nation must first be united. It is high time to put a halt to all actions that are further polarising the nation. The state's excessive focus on political victimisation at this critical time is deepening internal divisions and undermining the nation's collective ability to confront external threats,” he said.

Imran Khan also targeted Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for their alleged timid stand against the neighbouring country.

“It is naive to expect any strong stance from self-serving figures like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. They will never speak out against India because their illegal wealth and business interests lie abroad. They profit from foreign investments, and to protect those financial interests, they remain silent in the face of foreign aggression and baseless allegations against Pakistan. Their fear is simple: that Indian lobbies might freeze their offshore assets if they dare to speak the truth,” said the former Pakistan Prime Minister.