Changemakers Program Gains Traction As Hang Lung Partners With Tenants In Vibrant Sustainability Community Media Outreach Newswire APAC
|
Hong Kong
|
Foundational Awards
|
AEON Lai Chi Kok Store – AquaMarine
|
Gyu-Kaku Buffet – Grand Plaza
|
AEON STYLE Mong Kok – Gala Place
|
TamJai SamGor Mixian – Kornhill Plaza
|
AEON STYLE Kornhill – Kornhill Plaza
|
TamJai Yunnan Mixian – Amoy Plaza
|
Decathlon Hong Kong – Grand Plaza
|
Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited – Standard Chartered Bank Building
|
Gyu-Kaku – Kornhill Plaza
|
UPS Parcel Delivery Service Ltd. – 9 Wing Hong Street
|
Advanced Awards
|
Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society Limited – Shui On Centre
|
Mott 32 – Standard Chartered Bank Building
|
Cuisine Continental (HK) Ltd. – alfafa – Kornhill Plaza
|
|
Special Mention
|
Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society Limited – Shui On Centre
|
Kabushikigaisha Limited – Gyu-Kaku – Kornhill Plaza and Gyu-Kaku Buffet – Grand Plaza
|
Decathlon Hong Kong – Grand Plaza
|
Mott 32 – Standard Chartered Bank Building
|
Mainland China
|
Foundational Awards
|
Credit Agricole CIB (China) Limited – Plaza 66, Shanghai
|
Longchamp – Olympia 66, Dalian
|
KPMG China – Plaza 66, Shanghai
|
Longchamp – Spring City 66, Kunming
|
Longchamp – Grand Gateway 66, Shanghai
|
MUFG Bank (China), Ltd. – Center 66, Wuxi
|
Longchamp – Heartland 66, Wuhan
|
Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Hubei Branch – Heartland 66, Wuhan
|
Advanced Awards
|
ANTA – Grand Gateway 66, Shanghai
|
Qeelin – Grand Gateway 66, Shanghai
|
Conrad Shenyang – Forum 66, Shenyang
|
Qeelin – Plaza 66, Shanghai
|
HSBC China Wuxi branch – Center 66, Wuxi
|
Siemens Ltd., China Shenyang Branch – Forum 66, Shenyang
|
Special Mention
|
ANTA – Grand Gateway 66, Shanghai
|
Credit Agricole CIB (China) Limited – Plaza 66, Shanghai
|
Conrad Shenyang – Forum 66, Shenyang
|
HSBC China Wuxi branch – Center 66, Wuxi
