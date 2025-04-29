Need More Chargers? Bluedot Unlocks Private Fleet Depots To Broaden EV Charging Access

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluedot , the leading platform providing fleets seamless access to public and home EV charging, today announced the launch of Bluedot Shared Private Chargers-an innovative solution enabling fleets to leverage existing private depot charging infrastructure. Through strategic collaboration with industry leaders, Bluedot addresses a critical challenge in the EV industry: increasing utilization, this time with a new asset class of charging infrastructure.

Bluedot Shared Private Chargers

Bluedot's fleet depot charging solution consolidates access, payments, and reporting across multiple depot sites into a unified, easy-to-use platform. This integration positions Bluedot uniquely as the industry's first true comprehensive EV-fleet operation tool, significantly enhancing depot charger utilization and fleet operational efficiency.

"Fleets need comprehensive solutions-not fragmented tools," said Selinay Parlak, Co-founder & COO of Bluedot. "We have earned our place to operate and lead in this space by already unifying public and home charging infrastructure for thousands of electric fleet vehicles nationwide. Expanding into depot charging naturally strengthens our ability to deliver seamless, complete charging solutions."

Bluedot's new approach ensures fleets gain consistent, reliable depot charging access while offering infrastructure owners increased utilization and revenue opportunities through flexible pricing and revenue-sharing models.

This capability solidifies Bluedot's commitment to transforming fleet electrification by providing complete charging solutions-public, home, and now depot-under one integrated platform.

