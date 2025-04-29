India Moves To Set Up Inter-Ministerial Panel To Drive National Manufacturing Mission

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian government has constituted an interministerial committee to draft the framework for the National Manufacturing Mission, a major step aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and supporting the Make in India initiative.

Announced in the Union Budget 2025, the mission targets raising the manufacturing sector's contribution to India's GDP from the current 16–17 per cent to significantly higher levels in the coming years.

It will support small, medium, and large-scale industries with a strong focus on improving product quality, ease of doing business, and building a future-ready workforce.

A key pillar of the mission is the revitalisation of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, along with ensuring access to advanced technologies and clean manufacturing practices.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier highlighted that the mission would place emphasis on clean tech manufacturing, aiming to enhance domestic value addition.

The government plans to develop a robust ecosystem for manufacturing critical components like solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, electric vehicle (EV) batteries, motors, wind turbines, and other green technologies.

To this end, several production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have already been rolled out in sectors such as solar modules, electrolysers, and EV batteries, encouraging domestic and foreign investment.

Officials stated that the mission will be crucial in positioning India as a global manufacturing hub while ensuring sustainable and inclusive industrial growth.

(KNN Bureau)