One Out Of Three Secure Civil Ids Delivered Each Year Is Powered By Thales

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Each year, Thales powers one in three smart civil IDs (official electronic documents) issued worldwide, highlighting the company's key role in shaping the future of identities and helping governments and citizens transition smoothly to digital. With its Civil Identity Suite , Thales enables the issuance and management of both physical and digital identities, as well as all means of enrolling citizens and enabling seamless ID verification for access to services, both in-person and online.

Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies and #1 global leader in ID documents , has recently earned the new title of #1 provider of Digital ID solutions as recognized by Juniper Research (2024). With unmatched experience and scale, Thales empowers governments to modernise their identity systems, ensuring they meet the demands of 21st-century citizens with trust and reliability.

Holistic security for the entire identity chain

At a time when identity theft is a real threat, providing a trusted and easy-to-use identity solution is more critical than ever. In response, Thales's Civil Identity Suite integrates advanced cybersecurity across the entire identity lifecycle. Real-time threat detection, vulnerability management, and automated incident response protect sensitive citizen data from cyberattacks. AI-powered biometric authentication, with embedded liveness detection, strengthens fraud resistance by ensuring that only genuine individuals can access services. Both physical and digital credentials are secured with tamper-proof technologies, guaranteeing trust at every step of the identity journey.

Simplifying identity access for citizens everywhere

Identity should be seamless, inclusive, and accessible. Thales Civil Identity Suite offers citizens a convenient experience, enabling them to enrol biometrically in seconds and use their identity easily both online and in person. Citizens can store and access their identity documents digitally, ensuring secure interactions with both government and private sector services. Indeed, Thales also enables banks and mobile operators to remotely enrol customers through a secure, government-grade ID verification process. To enable such a seamless way for people to prove who they are - even from their smartphone - the Civil Identity Suite is built on a fully interoperable, modular architecture. It allows governments to scale and integrate new capabilities seamlessly, while enabling private sector entities to expand their digital services leveraging a trusted, verified ID.

"In today's digital world, identity is more than just a credential-it's the key to secure seamless access to essential services. At Thales, we are committed to providing trusted identity solutions that empower citizens with security, convenience, and control over their personal data. By combining physical and digital identity with cutting-edge security, we help governments build robust and sustainable identity ecosystems that enhance public trust, streamline services, and drive digital inclusion", said Nathalie Gosset, VP Identity & Biometric Solutions at Thales.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

