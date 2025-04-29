Andersen Global Enhances European Valuation Capabilities Through Collaboration With Value & Risk Valuation Services - AE...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Global continues to strengthen its valuation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Value & Risk Valuation Services, a prominent European valuation firm headquartered in Germany with offices in Luxembourg and Austria.

Founded in 1996, Value & Risk Valuation Services is a management-owned firm specializing in the valuation of financial assets across diverse asset classes and varying complexities. The firm also provides complementary services, including independent price verification (IPV), risk analysis, and transaction cost analysis. Since 2009, the company has been led by Gil Bender, who is dedicated to delivering high-quality, client-centric valuation solutions. As one of the few European providers offering external valuation services in compliance with the European Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD), Value & Risk upholds the highest industry standards for regulatory compliance and service excellence.

“Since our inception, we have focused on providing tailored valuation solutions that address the evolving challenges of the financial industry, including regulatory shifts, infrastructure transformation, and talent management,” said Gil Bender, CEO and partner of Value & Risk.“We are excited to expand our capabilities and reinforce our presence in key European and global markets through our collaboration with Andersen Global.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen added,“Value & Risk is recognized as a leader in its markets, utilizing a proprietary, cutting-edge technology framework to deliver transparent, client-focused solutions. Their expertise across a wide array of financial instruments will greatly enhance our ability to offer best-in-class valuation services to clients worldwide.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink