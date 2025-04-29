AMGTA Gathers At Member Summit To Champion Sustainable Additive Manufacturing

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA ), a global trade group focused on promoting sustainable and resource efficient manufacturing through 3D-printing and related additive manufacturing (AM) technologies held its 2025 Annual Member Summit April 7at The Shinola Hotel in Detroit. Over 80 delegates from around the globe attended and contributed to the sharing of practices and technologies.

Attendees heard from keynote speaker Rich Voorberg, President of Siemens Energy North America, on how additive manufacturing capabilities are transforming spare part inventories, refurbishment and maintenance, and creating bottom-line value through streamlined supply chains.

AMGTA Executive Director Sherri Monroe engaged Dr. Dean Bartles, President and CEO of Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group , in a one-on-one discussion of the state of advanced and additive manufacturing across the US and around the globe.

Additional topics of panel and small group discussions included artificial intelligence (AI) for more sustainable and efficient manufacturing, technological and organizational challenges to technology integration, and opportunities for these capabilities to address uncertainty and global market volatility.

AMGTA recognized member organizations for their Sustainability Impact across four categories, with some members recognized in multiple categories based on activities over the past year. These categories included:



Environmental Management Systems – recognition for maintaining ISO 14001 EMS certification in good standing

Sustainability Reporting – recognition for publicly publishing Sustainability/ESG/CSR reports

Environmental Sustainability Research – recognition for commissioning and publishing research that focused on environmental sustainability in additive manufacturing Excellence in AM Sustainability – recognition for initiatives to expand the understanding and reach of the AM sector in promoting more sustainable manufacturing globally

Twenty-five accolades were awarded to thirteen member organizations including Aachen Center for Additive Manufacturing , Arkema , Continuum Powders , Aidro /Desktop Metal , EOS , Henkel , Höganäs , Hubbel , Materialise , RusselSmith , Sintavia , Stratasys , and Stryker . AMGTA's Sustainability Impact Recognition acknowledges and encourages the significant efforts made by its member organizations in promoting AM technologies and practices for better, more sustainable, and economically advantageous manufacturing around the world.

This year's trophies were 3D-printed from PA12 polymer powder waste using the SAF ReLife technology from Stratasys . This innovative approach not only reduces waste but also addresses key sustainability and economic concerns for manufacturers. With SAF ReLife, companies can take part in more eco-friendly manufacturing processes that align with Mindful ManufacturingTM principles, promoting a circular economy while cutting operational costs.

The SAF ReLife project introduces a groundbreaking solution to one of the most significant challenges in 3D-printing and additive manufacturing: waste management. Leveraging Stratasys' proprietary SAF technology, ReLife enables the reuse of PA12 powder waste generated by other powder bed fusion technologies, including SLS and MJF. Through advanced thermal control, this process transforms what was once unusable material into high-quality, functional parts, all without any added material costs.

About AMGTA

The AMGTA was launched in 2019 to better understand and promote the environmental benefits of 3D-printing and additive manufacturing strategies across the global economy. AMGTA members from around the globe represent the entirety of the manufacturing spectrum - from design and raw materials to end products and users - focused on innovating better, more sustainable, and financially advantageous products through best additive practices. For more information, visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink