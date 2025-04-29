403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/ZAR Analysis Today 29/04: Clear Trading Range (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade Idea
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of 18.44. Place the stop loss 0.1118 below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 0.1118 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is 0.1118 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of 18.59, 18.74, or above 18.82. Place the stop loss 0.1118 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 0.1118 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is 0.1118 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
There is nothing of high importance due today regarding the South African Rand. Concerning the US Dollar there will be a release of JOLTS Job Openings data at 3pm.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our Forex forecast on USD/ZAR? Here's our list of the best Forex brokers in South Africa worth reviewing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment