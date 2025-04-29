Gold Forecast Today 29/04: Uptrend Intact (Video)
- Gold has initially fallen pretty significantly during the trading session on Monday, reaching the lows that we had tested a couple of times over the last few days before bouncing. By bouncing, it does suggest that the uptrend is still intact, but it's also worth noting that the weekly candlestick from the previous week was a very ugly shooting star.
We also have concerns about geopolitics, and then quite frankly, we just have the momentum, the gold has been rising so steadily for so long that markets do take some time to turn around. If we were to break down below the $3,200 level, then I think you start talking about $3,000 as a potential floor as well.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIt's really not until we break down below there that I even begin to question the trend. To the upside, I see the $3,500 level as a significant ceiling and breaking above there would kick off the next leg higher. But quite frankly, I think most buyers would appreciate a little sideways action working off some of the momentum that has recently been thrown into the marketplace.
