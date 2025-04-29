403
EUR/USD Forecast Today 29/04: Stabilizes (Video)
- The Euro initially pulled back just a bit during the early hours on Monday, only to turn around and rally. At this point in time, this is a market that continues to see a lot of noise in this general vicinity between the 1.15 level and the 1.13 level. Underneath there, then we have a potential support level 1.12.
Ironically, higher interest rates don't seem to matter at the moment, but they will eventually. The Federal Reserve must keep its interest rates high for a while, at least to combat inflation. The Europeans may be heading in that same direction.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWe're still kind of wishy-washy when it comes to the European Central Bank. And I think that's part of the problem here. So, no clear analysis other than it is a good thing to be in this range between 1.12 underneath and 1.15 above. We certainly have more of a tilt to the upside. So, if you are playing in this little playground here, you're looking to buy short-term dips for short-term moves.Ready to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
