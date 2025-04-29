Gold Analysis Today 29/04: Gains Momentum (Chart)
- The Overall Gold Trend: Still bullish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3300 – $3260 – $3200 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3385 – $3420 – $3500 per ounce.
- Sell the gold index from the resistance level of $3373, with a target of $3280 and a stop-loss at $3410. Buy the gold index from the support level of $3260, with a target of $3380 and a stop-loss at $3180.
According to the fundamental analysis of the gold market, gold bullion prices are finding momentum from the decline in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of other major currencies. The dollar price is stabilizing downwards as traders brace for a flood of data expected to reveal the early impacts of President Trump's tariffs. According to data from the economic calendar, the March PCE Price Index release is expected to show core inflation at around 2.2% year-on-year, and core prices rising by only 0.1% month-on-month – the weakest core reading since March 2021 – increasing the likelihood of the Federal Reserve pausing or even cutting interest rates by mid-2025.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAt the same time, temporary exemptions from tariffs between the US and China – selected exemptions in the absence of a formal agreement – have undermined the US dollar's safe-haven premium. With the release of the US jobs report for April, Q1 GDP figures, and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge this week, any negative surprises could bolster expectations of an earlier easing of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.According to Forex market trading, the dollar's support last week – fuelled by Mr. Trump's hints of softer tariffs on China and his backtracking on the threat to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell – has already begun to wane, leaving the US dollar on the defensive.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
