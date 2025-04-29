Redox Therapeutics Signs Exclusive License Agreement With The Curators Of The University Of Missouri To Create Filtration Technology To Address Healthcare And Environmental Needs

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Pa., April 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Redox Therapeutics announces the signing of an exclusive license agreement with The Curators of the University of Missouri acting by and through the Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) for a patented polymer nanoparticles technology designed for endotoxin removal from fluids such as water, protein solutions and plasma. Currently, it's seeking partners in the healthcare and wastewater industries to bring this technology to the forefront of effective and affordable treatment for sepsis.







Sepsis is a leading cause of death. The World Health Organization reports that endotoxin is the main contributing factor in sepsis and septic shock, complex syndromes of multiorgan failure resulting in the annual death of more than 11 million people. And the Association of American Medical Colleges says that sepsis is the third leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals.

An abstract in the National Library of Medicine reports that despite all efforts of experimental and clinical research during the last three decades, the ability to positively influence course and outcome of the syndrome remains limited.

Redox Therapeutics is looking to close the therapeutic gap by developing a blood filtration system that features the licensed polymer nanoparticles, which proved to remove up to 100 percent endotoxin from water and protein solutions in experiments conducted at Missouri S&T and published in peer-reviewed industry journals.

It also seeks to address another area of global health concern – the presence of endotoxin in contaminated industrial and wastewater systems. The presence of endotoxin in food, water and manufactured biomedical drugs is a major concern for human health and safety.

Redox Therapeutics seeks to partner with water filtration industry leaders and implement the endotoxin removal technology in their product lines, so that it contributes to lowering the incidence of sepsis.

Leonard Neatu, MD, founder, president and CEO of Redox Therapeutics, says he's excited to have the opportunity to license and bring to market this outstanding nanoparticle technology. He has more than 25 years of entrepreneurial experience in the healthcare industry and as an independent scientist is part of a collective effort to precipitate a major shift in understanding as it regards the human disease occurrence and healing process.

He adds that this technology is not only extremely effective in removing endotoxin, but it's also cost-effective.

“We're confident that this technology will help to save lives, many of them, and I'm grateful for having the opportunity to contribute to this prospect,” he says.

Kamal H. Khayat, Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation at Missouri S&T, looks forward to a long and successful relationship with Redox Therapeutics (Redox).

“S&T is thrilled to license this nanoparticle filtration technology to Redox so that its benefits can be used to help society,” he says.

About Redox Therapeutics, Inc.

Redox Therapeutics, Inc. is a biomedical technology startup company founded by Dr. Leonard Neatu, whose work is focused on the field of redox biology and its implications in the development and progression of diseases. The company's mission is to translate the intellectual property, acquired over 10 years of integrative research, into the development and manufacturing of a series of filtration devices that aim to restore homeostasis in biological systems through complex and innovative treatments of plasma and cerebrospinal fluid.

About Missouri S&T

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,000 students located in Rolla, Missouri. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System, Missouri S&T offers over 100 degrees in 40 areas of study and is among the nation's top public universities for salary impact, according to the Wall Street Journal.

