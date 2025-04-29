Iran Seeks Economic Rewards In New Nuclear Talks

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Iran is offering its sanctioned economy as an investment opportunity to the United States, presenting an unconventional proposition amid ongoing negotiations over its nuclear programme. With diplomatic discussions showing momentum, Iranian officials are openly pitching economic engagement with Washington as a path toward a more durable and beneficial agreement, marking a shift not seen in decades.

Talks have gained ground as both sides weigh the possibility of reviving elements of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action , abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018. Iranian authorities now argue that a stronger, longer-lasting deal would require tangible economic benefits for Tehran, in addition to nuclear restrictions that satisfy American and allied security concerns. According to officials familiar with the matter, Iran's message to the US administration is clear: mutual concessions must deliver measurable gains, particularly in trade and investment.

Iran's approach reflects a broader strategy to demonstrate that its economy, despite layers of sanctions, holds untapped potential. Senior figures in Tehran have underscored that easing punitive measures could unlock access to energy resources, manufacturing opportunities, and regional markets. By promoting its market to the US, Iran is trying to reshape the negotiating framework, focusing not only on sanctions relief but also on future economic cooperation.

Washington, however, remains cautious. While US officials acknowledge the diplomatic shift, they insist that Iran must first meet strict verification standards regarding its nuclear activities. Talks led by Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley have stressed that compliance with the International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards remains non-negotiable. Analysts note that although the economic overture is novel, it may not easily sway sceptical factions in the US Congress, where any new agreement could face intense scrutiny.

Iran's pitch is bolstered by subtle changes within its economy. Over the past five years, despite facing significant hurdles, Iran has made strides in reducing its dependence on oil exports by fostering domestic industries and diversifying trade relationships, particularly with Asia and parts of Africa. Government figures claim that sectors such as petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and mining have expanded, creating a foundation for future growth if international barriers are lifted. Economists caution, though, that structural challenges persist, including inflation, unemployment, and banking system weaknesses.

President Ebrahim Raisi's administration appears determined to frame Iran's economy as resilient and primed for integration into global markets. During closed-door briefings and public statements, Iranian officials have described an economy that, while constrained, remains capable of offering significant returns to investors willing to navigate complexities. They argue that the US could benefit strategically by encouraging American businesses to tap into this potential, fostering mutual interests and reducing long-term hostilities.

The political backdrop in Washington complicates the prospects for Iran's investment offer. With President Trump signalling a firm stance on trade disputes globally, and elections looming, any engagement with Tehran could be politically risky. Republican lawmakers and some Democrats remain critical of providing Iran with economic relief without extensive, permanent curbs on its nuclear and missile programmes. Meanwhile, hawkish elements in Israel and Gulf Arab states continue to lobby against any agreement that might revitalise Iran's economy without guaranteeing security assurances.

Diplomatic insiders suggest that Iranian negotiators are prepared to offer robust monitoring and transparency measures as part of any new arrangement, aiming to assuage Western fears. However, Tehran also insists that it expects proportional economic returns, including access to frozen assets and the restoration of key banking links to the global financial system. In parallel, Iranian state media has been crafting narratives about a post-sanctions boom, painting a picture of a country eager for a new era of international commerce.

Energy remains a cornerstone of Iran's appeal. As a country with the world's second-largest natural gas reserves and significant oil resources, Iran's integration into global markets could, under different circumstances, help stabilise energy prices. Iranian officials argue that their re-entry into energy markets could serve mutual interests, especially amid volatile global energy dynamics exacerbated by conflicts and supply chain disruptions elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the gap between economic ambitions and political realities remains substantial. Sanctions targeting Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, human rights concerns, and regional interventions complicate any immediate thaw. The Biden administration faces a delicate balancing act, weighing potential benefits of renewed diplomacy against the domestic political cost of engaging with a government widely viewed as adversarial.

Iran's economic pitch also underscores a broader geopolitical calculus. By framing itself as a viable economic partner, Tehran seeks to position itself as a stabilising force rather than a spoiler in regional affairs. Some advisers close to the Iranian leadership believe that deeper economic ties with the West could, over time, lessen Iran's dependency on China and Russia, offering a more balanced foreign policy stance.

