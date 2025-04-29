Bitcoin Holdings Race Intensifies As Strategy Closes Gap With Blackrock

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Strategy has expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 553,555 BTC, narrowing the gap with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust , which holds 573,869 BTC. The 20,000 BTC difference underscores the escalating competition between the two entities for the largest institutional Bitcoin treasury.

The latest acquisition by Strategy involved purchasing 15,355 BTC for approximately $1.42 billion at an average price of $92,737 per coin. This purchase was funded through the sale of common and preferred stock, as detailed in a recent SEC filing. The company's total Bitcoin holdings now represent about 2.6% of the cryptocurrency's maximum supply of 21 million coins.

Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy, has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin, positioning it as a primary treasury reserve asset. The company's aggressive accumulation strategy has been facilitated by its“21/21 plan,” aiming to raise $42 billion through equity offerings and fixed-income securities for Bitcoin acquisitions.

BlackRock's IBIT has also seen substantial growth, with its holdings reaching 573,869 BTC. The ETF has experienced significant capital inflows, including a $1.5 billion influx last week, reflecting growing investor interest in Bitcoin exposure through traditional financial instruments.

The narrowing gap between Strategy and BlackRock highlights the increasing institutional adoption of Bitcoin. Both entities' substantial holdings signify a broader trend of traditional financial institutions embracing cryptocurrency as a legitimate asset class.

