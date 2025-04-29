MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Saeed Mubarak Al Ahbabi is also one of the leading figures in camel owning and racing in the UAE, being an eminent professional and an artist involved in the racing of camels, besides singing. However, there is a story of Al Ahbabi that sprang out of the racing tracks, showing his constancy in describing the authenticity of this game and establishing a legacy that will remain rooted in the traditions of his forefathers. For Al Ahbabi, it thus became much more than a race-it became a prestigious honor for the culture and history of the Arabian Peninsula.

His passion runs deep, as he is quoted as saying,“Camel racing is a culture; it represents our heritage and bonds with animals. It really is an honor carrying on the work of my forefathers, and with every race I run, I pay tribute to that.” He breeds, trains, and eventually participates with camels, which he celebrates through his words.

Saeed Mubarak Al Ahbabi is one of the giants of camel racing; he is celebrated for his abilities in breeding and training camels for racing. He has done tremendously well in the pursuit over the years, as indicated by the number of prestigious camel races he has won as a result of his impossible dedication.

Al Ahbabi made his biggest leap into the racing world on the day of his victory in Round 11 (Al-Tawri) on April 16, 2022. Al-Ahbabi's camel ran like the wind, impressively showcasing all the training philosophies of Al-Ahbabi in the racing world, and when they reached the finish line in splendor, they celebrated the camel's endurance. Al-Ahbabi reflected,“This race was an exceptional victory. Not just a victory, but an achievement that proves that you can achieve success with discipline and a sense of respect.”

See also Limp Bizkit's Middle East Return Set for August

This has recently added to the growing reputation of Al Ahbabi as a participant of Round 22 on October 28, 2021. In this race, full speed, complete agility, and perfect endurance of his camel led to his winning the Federation Badge. Al Ahbabi states after victory,“Racing is not only speed; it is understanding the animal and heritage behind the sport.”

Camel racing is a hobby of his that is part of UAE culture. The camels are respected, but so is the history of this sport, and his unwavering dedication to perfection gives him an undeniable role in carrying the tradition of camel racing into the generations to come.

To continue competing with all the success he has, Al Ahbabi's message remains clear: camel racing is not just a sport, but it embodies the rich tradition of the UAE and stands as homage to the time-honored masculinity between man and camel.“Every victory I achieve is for my ancestors, for the heritage of camel racing, and for the future of this incredible sport,” Al Ahbabi concluded.

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?