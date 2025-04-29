Russian Design Forum 3 Has Successful Run In Dubai

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) On April 19, 2025, the third edition of Russian Design Forum, a ignificant event for Russian-speaking interior designers, took place in Dubai, providing an important platform for interior designers. Organized by Olga Melnikova, the creator of DUBAIDESINT, a community of Russian-speaking interior designers, the forum has become a significant event for design professionals. This event gathered professionals actively developing in the world of design, giving them the opportunity to exchange experience, ideas and inspiration. The DUBAIDESINT community, whose members flew in from other countries to attend the event, played a huge role.

The main goal of Russian Design Forum 3 was to create a space for discussing current trends in interior design, as well as to establish contacts between designers, architects and related suppliers.

The forum became a place where participants could not only get useful contacts for business development, but also new knowledge from leading industry experts: Andrea Sensoli, Victor Dembovsky and Ksenia Mitrofanova.

The event was held in the ballroom of the high-class hotel St The Palm, where representatives of major brands demonstrated their works and services: OBEGI Home, FINEX, IDEAL1ST, LiteKitchens&PanPanelli, Defure Furniture Trading LLC,

L.L.C.“ProViCon”, Mountain Accounting and Bookkeeping LLC, Al Paintura company, OK Galleries Trading L.L.C., Ommo Space, World Bazaar Luxury Outdoor Furniture, COMFICASA SUSTAINABLE HOME | FEYDOM UAE.

Media partners of Russian Design Forum 3 were World Arabia and Time's Person magazines – a space for forward thinkers with exclusive interviews and a unique perspective on important cultural and philosophical topics.

Russian Design Forum 3 in Dubai became a significant event for Russian-speaking interior designers, providing them with a unique opportunity for professional growth and exchange of experience. Participants left the forum with new ideas and inspiration, ready for new projects and challenges in the world of design.

