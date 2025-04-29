Russian Design Forum 3 Has Successful Run In Dubai
The main goal of Russian Design Forum 3 was to create a space for discussing current trends in interior design, as well as to establish contacts between designers, architects and related suppliers.
The forum became a place where participants could not only get useful contacts for business development, but also new knowledge from leading industry experts: Andrea Sensoli, Victor Dembovsky and Ksenia Mitrofanova.
The event was held in the ballroom of the high-class hotel St The Palm, where representatives of major brands demonstrated their works and services: OBEGI Home, FINEX, IDEAL1ST, LiteKitchens&PanPanelli, Defure Furniture Trading LLC,
L.L.C.“ProViCon”, Mountain Accounting and Bookkeeping LLC, Al Paintura company, OK Galleries Trading L.L.C., Ommo Space, World Bazaar Luxury Outdoor Furniture, COMFICASA SUSTAINABLE HOME | FEYDOM UAE.
Media partners of Russian Design Forum 3 were World Arabia and Time's Person magazines – a space for forward thinkers with exclusive interviews and a unique perspective on important cultural and philosophical topics.
Russian Design Forum 3 in Dubai became a significant event for Russian-speaking interior designers, providing them with a unique opportunity for professional growth and exchange of experience. Participants left the forum with new ideas and inspiration, ready for new projects and challenges in the world of design.
