Kitepipe Welcomes Former Boomi Executive Chris Atheneos As New Vice President Of Sales
"We're thrilled to welcome Chris to the team," said Chuck Cone, VP of Business Development at Kitepipe. "His knowledge of the Boomi ecosystem and customer-first approach align perfectly with our mission and the next phase of growth as part of Atturra."
As Vice President of Sales, Chris will oversee go-to-market strategy, build client relationships, and help to guide Kitepipe's continued leadership in cloud integration solutions.
About Kitepipe
Kitepipe is a Boomi Platinum Partner with an expert global team that exclusively works in Boomi, delivering high-value projects. We provide full-platform process development, a global 24/7 support experience, and a Boomi hosting, monitoring, and management solution. We are Boomi experts, helping enterprises simplify complex integrations, accelerate digital transformation, and maintain peak performance across their ecosystems.
