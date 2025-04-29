Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Cats (FED-1636)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "After years of owning cats, I found they like to observe from somewhere high, so I created a new scratching, climbing, and perching toy," said an inventor, from Tacoma, Wash. "My design also may help reduce the chances of a cat playing with shoes, quilts, pillows, and other items it should not touch."

The Stair Way provides an improved scratching and climbing toy for cats. In doing so, it offers a durable scratching area to deter a cat from scratching furniture. It also enables a cat to sit and observe the room, and it offers a form of exercise and playful enjoyment. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cat owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FED-1636, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

