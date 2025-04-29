Scripps Howard Fund Announces Finalists For 72Nd Scripps Howard Journalism Awards

CINCINNATI, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists for the 72nd Scripps Howard Journalism Awards include journalists from local newsrooms and national publications who produced the most impactful journalism of 2024.

A panel of veteran journalists and media leaders selected the finalists from nearly 600 entries across 12 categories.

The Scripps Howard Journalism Awards, one of the nation's most prestigious journalism competitions, honor work from television stations and networks, radio and podcasts, visual media, online media outlets, independent producers, newspapers and print publications.

"This year's finalists produced powerful journalism that explores urgent social issues – from the complexities of mental health and criminal justice to environmental crises and systemic inequities – as well as careful examinations of policy and global dynamics," said Meredith Delaney, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. "Whether local newsrooms embedded in their communities or national publications on the global frontlines, their work is driving impactful conversations about public accountability and human resilience."

View the gallery of finalists here.

The winners will be announced online on June 10 at SHJAwards.

The 72nd Scripps Howard Journalism Awards finalists are:

Excellence in Audio Storytelling



Audible – "The Parole Room"

Boise State Public Radio – "Extremely American: Onward Christian Soldiers" KUOW Public Radio, The Seattle Times – "Lost Patients"

Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting



The Boston Globe with contributions by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project – "Spotlight coverage of Steward Health Care"

The Center for Investigative Reporting, Rocklin | Faust, Impact Partners, Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media – "The Grab" The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, Ida B. Wells Society – "The Migrant Pipeline"

Excellence in Environmental Reporting, honoring Edward W. "Ted" Scripps II



The Guardian U.S., Forensic Architecture – "Marathon: The Huge U.S. Toxic Fire Shrouded in Secrecy"

Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at ASU – "Lithium Liabilities" Inside Climate News – "Cashing Out: The Secretive System Disrupting Climate Action and Forcing Big Payouts to Fossil Fuel Companies"

Distinguished Service to the First Amendment, honoring Edward Willis Scripps



The Boston Globe – "State Secrets"

The News & Observer – "Power and Secrecy" The Texas Tribune – "Finding Texas' Border Wall"

Excellence in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting



The Baltimore Banner, The New York Times – "Baltimore's Overdose Crisis"

The Boston Globe – "Justice for Sandra Birchmore" San Francisco Chronicle – "Right to Remain Secret"

Excellence in Local Video Storytelling, honoring Jack. R. Howard



ABC15 Arizona – "Policing Phoenix: The DOJ Report"

The Arizona Republic, azcentral – "Preston Lord's death uncovers 'Gilbert Goons'" FRONTLINE (PBS) – "Maui's Deadly Firestorm"

Excellence in Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling, honoring Ernie Pyle



The Atavist Magazine – "Coming to America"

The New York Times – "America, Polarized" ProPublica – "Maylia and Jack: A Story of Teens and Fentanyl"

Excellence in National/International Investigative Reporting, the Ursula and Gilbert Farfel Prize



ProPublica – "Life of the Mother"

Reuters – "Pentagon Ran Secret Anti-vax Campaign to Undermine China During Pandemic" STAT – "Health Care's Colossus"

Excellence in National/International Video Storytelling, honoring Roy W. Howard



FRONTLINE (PBS) – "A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians"

Retro Report, PBS – "Citizen Nation" Univision News Digital – "Exposed: How Pesticides Harm Farmworkers"

Excellence in Opinion Writing



Detroit Free Press, Eye On Michigan – "Michigan's Watchdog is 'On Guard'"

Minnesota Star Tribune – "Minnesota Paradox" St. Louis Post-Dispatch – "Ending Pay-to-Stay"

Excellence in Visual Human-Interest Storytelling



FRONTLINE (PBS) – "A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians"

ProPublica – "The Year After a Denied Abortion" Retro Report, PBS – "Citizen Nation"

The Scripps Howard Fund, in partnership with the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication also recognizes the finalists for its two journalism education awards:

Teacher of the Year



Elaine Monaghan, professor of practice, Indiana University Media School Mark Horvit, professor, University of Missouri School of Journalism

Administrator of the Year



Elizabeth Foster, director and professor, Tombras School of Advertising and Public Relations, The University of Tennessee, Knoxville Marie Hardin, dean, Pennsylvania State University's Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications

Learn more about past Scripps Howard Journalism Award winners at SHJAwards.

Media contact: Molly Miossi, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3713, [email protected]

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund , a public charity established by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP ), is dedicated to creating informed and engaged communities through journalism education, childhood literacy and local causes. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism. The Fund's annual "If You Give a Child a Book ..." childhood literacy campaign has distributed thousands of new books to children in need across the nation. The Fund partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that build thriving communities. The Scripps Howard Fund administers funding for the Scripps Howard Foundation, a private foundation established in 1962 to advance charitable causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company and the Scripps and Howard families.

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED