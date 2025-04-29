GAUSTAD RELEASES KETAMINE, A CULTURAL MASTERPIECE
"Ketamine" lyrically explores the fine line between losing yourself and loving yourself. With lines like "They paint you as a drug / But I prefer a God. They've only met your dark / They've never met your love" Gaustad challenges the way people view the substance and aims to raise awareness about the breakthrough scientific discoveries within ketamine-assisted therapy. Gaustad has openly spoken about their mental health struggles and credits ketamine therapy as one of their primary tools for healing.
Gaustad is committed to using their music to shed light on real human struggles, especially those within the LGBTQ+ community. "Ketamine" continues that mission, addressing themes of rejection and the desire to be accepted. The lyrics, "Hold me, I just want you, ketamine / Rockabye my soul to sleep / Kiss away these angry dreams" express the deep need for love within a community that often finds itself the target of hate.
As an independent artist, Gaustad continues to prove that music doesn't need industry backing to be powerful, it just needs honesty and authenticity. "I don't have a record deal, a manager, or a big budget," says Gaustad. "I just want to write songs and be a voice for the voiceless."
The music video, set to drop alongside the single, brings the song's themes to life with ethereal, dream-like visuals. Gaustad proves once again that they aren't afraid to push boundaries and speak their truth.
With this release, Gaustad solidifies their position as not only an artist and storyteller but a thought leader in the ever-changing landscape of the universe and what it means to be human.
"Ketamine " is out now, everywhere.
