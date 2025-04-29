Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Car Wash (FJK-500)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable car wash system for removing dirt, sand, and road salt from a vehicle," said an inventor, from Winter Park, Fla., "so I invented the PORTABLE CAR WASH. My design enables you to wash and dry your vehicle almost anywhere."

The invention provides a wheeled washing system for motor vehicles. In doing so, it allows a vehicle to be rinsed, washed, and dried in a safe and efficient manner. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it offers a cost-effective alternative to using a commercial car wash facility. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-500, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

