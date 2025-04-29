Atlantis Named #1 In Reno By U.S. News & World Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top-ranked property boasts brand new hotel rooms and suites

RENO, Nev., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has been named the No. 1 hotel in Reno by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice. The publication evaluated more than 31,000 properties across the United States, Europe, Bermuda, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean for its 15th annual rankings.

U.S. News is the only organization to evaluate hotels by taking into account the opinion of published travel experts, industry awards and the overall customer satisfaction expressed in online guest reviews.

“We are honored to once again be named the region's leading destination for both leisure and business travelers,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.“With standout amenities such as Reno's only Concierge Tower and brand new hotel rooms and suites across the property, we continue to provide guests with modern, luxurious offerings that align with our commitment to service excellence.”

As the top-ranked hotel in Reno, the Atlantis received a gold badge from U.S. News & World Report. Gold badges are awarded to properties that score in the top 25% of a particular destination's rankings.

"Exciting openings and updates keep the hotel industry fresh while modern amenities, memorable experiences and exceptional customer service continue to impress guests across the destinations we cover," said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The 2025 Best Hotels rankings provide a resource for all travelers, from couples looking for a quick getaway to families planning an annual vacation."

For more information on the U.S. News & World Report 2025 Best Hotels rankings, visit .

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Owned and operated by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRI), Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, is a recipient of the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, and is recommended by Forbes Travel Guide. Nestled at the base of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range, the Atlantis is conveniently close to Lake Tahoe, breathtaking hiking trails, world-class skiing, and premier golf courses. The Atlantis is recognized for its luxurious accommodations, award-winning outlets including Reno's only Forbes Four-Star restaurant and Forbes Four-Star spa, captivating bars and lounges and casino-wide action. For more information, visit .

