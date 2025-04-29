Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notification Of Delayed Disclosure Of Financial Accounts


2025-04-29 02:15:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publication of our annual accounts will be delayed, due to an unexpected conflict identified by our proposed auditors, Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”). Please see the full press release attached.

Attachment

  • 20250429 Notification of delayed disclosure FINAL

MENAFN29042025004107003653ID1109487811

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search