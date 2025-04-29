403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Notification Of Delayed Disclosure Of Financial Accounts
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publication of our annual accounts will be delayed, due to an unexpected conflict identified by our proposed auditors, Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”). Please see the full press release attached.
Attachment
-
20250429 Notification of delayed disclosure FINAL
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment