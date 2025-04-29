Greater Transparency Called For In Swiss Use Of Medical Imaging

MENAFN - Swissinfo) More and more scans, ultrasounds and MRIs: doctors are increasingly prescribing medical imaging tests, particularly in the French-speaking cantons. This content was published on April 29, 2025 - 11:00 3 minutes RTS

In a report published on Monday, the Swiss Federal Audit Office calls on insurers to exercise greater control in order to curb costs.

Spending on medical imaging has risen by an average of 5% in recent years, which is more than the rise in average outpatient costs over the same period.

The Swiss Federal Audit Office points the finger at a number of culprits: the doctors who prescribe the examinations, the TARMED (the current pricing system), which makes medical imaging particularly lucrative, and also the insurers, who are alleged to be carrying out inadequate checks on invoices because of gaps in the data. The report therefore recommends greater transparency.

Emmanuel Songra, the report's supervisor, explained in La Matinale that“insurers don't have the diagnosis, but they could see which GPs are sending patients more frequently for scans”.

For his part, Philippe Eggimann, vice-president of the umbrella organisation for Swiss doctors, acknowledges the increase in the number of examinations but puts its impact on healthcare costs into perspective. He points to France, where patients are having scans later in the course of their illness than in Switzerland, increasing healthcare costs as a result of more expensive treatments. In his view, it is therefore“useful to improve the documentation of how our healthcare system works”.

Regional disparities

The report also points to major regional disparities, with the cantons in French-speaking Switzerland leading the way in MRI and scanner examinations.

Although most cantons have already taken steps to cap the purchase of medical equipment, the report finds that the management of the system is unsatisfactory.

“Radiology institutes tended to over-equip themselves before the cap was introduced,” Songra said.“And they can also set up on the outskirts of cantons that do not have a needs clause. Supply often drives demand, he added: it is in the cantons with the highest premiums that supply is greatest.

