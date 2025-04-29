Transferred 57 Times, IAS Officer Ashok Khemka To Retire Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Ashok Khemka, an eminent Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, celebrated for his integrity and principles, prepares to bid farewell to public service on April 30.

His illustrious career, spanning 34 years and 57 transfers, stands as a testament to his resilience. A stalwart of the 1991 batch, Khemka shall retire as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department, a position he assumed in December 2024.

Khemka's name ascended to the national stage in 2012, when he annulled the mutation of a Gurugram land deal tied to Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress party.

By definition, a mutation constitutes a procedural step in transferring land ownership.

Born on 13 April 1965 in Kolkata, Khemka's academic achievements are prodigious. A graduate of the prestigious IIT Kharagpur with a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering (1988), he further distinguished himself with a PhD in Computer Science from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and an MBA specialising in Finance and Business Administration.

While serving in the civil services, he also earned an LLB from Panjab University, reflecting his relentless pursuit of knowledge.

Throughout his tenure, Khemka became synonymous with integrity, an example in the bureaucracy, though often relegated to roles deemed "low-profile."

His return to the Transport Department under Minister Anil Vij in December 2024 marked nearly a decade since his removal from the same portfolio under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's first term.

In that tenure, Khemka's time as Transport Commissioner lasted a mere four months.

In 2023, addressing a letter to the Chief Minister, Khemka offered his expertise to head the Vigilance Department with the singular aim of eradicating corruption.

His letter underscored the disparity in workload among officers, lamenting his underutilisation in the Archives Department.

Pledging a rigorous campaign against corruption, his words resonated with conviction, "No one, however elevated, shall be exempt from scrutiny."

Yet, Khemka's career, marked by exemplary service, carried its share of trials.

In 2023, following a spate of promotions for his contemporaries, he penned a poignant tweet, applauding his colleagues while reflecting on his exclusion, "Straight trees are always cut first. No regrets. With renewed resolve, I shall persist."

The past twelve years have seen Khemka often relegated to the Archives Department, having been posted there four times, three of these stints during the BJP's governance. His first transfer to this department occurred under Congress's rule in 2013.

Through the vicissitudes of public service, his steadfast commitment to ethical governance and an unwavering sense of duty stand as a legacy that will inspire generations to come.