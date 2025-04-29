Egypt Has New Commercial Consul In São Paulo

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A lot of energy to advance Brazil-Egypt trade relations even further, while paying particular attention to the creation of a direct shipping lane between the two countries. Such is the mindset with which Islam A. Taha is approaching his first days as Egypt's commercial consul in São Paulo, as the head of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Brazil.

This Monday (28), Taha was welcomed at the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce headquarters by the organization's president William Adib Dib Junior, International Relations vice president and secretary general Mohamad Mourad, and Institutional Relations director Fernanda Baltazar. It was the incoming consul's first official visit since being sworn in, and he discussed his plans for the office with ANBA.

Taha (3rd, left to right) was welcomed by Mourad (1st), Baltazar (2nd) and Dib (4th)

Taha, who assumed his post in São Paulo on April 16, says he is primarily focusing on three sectors – agriculture, processed foods, and chemicals. However, he has already detected other promising focal points, such as creating a direct shipping lane between Brazil and Egypt and fostering tourism.

The consul argues that his primary objective is to build up commercial and economic relations between Brazil and Egypt and to weed out any obstacles to that end.“Making Egyptian businesspeople aware of the potentiality of Brazil's economy, and helping Brazilian businesspeople and investors learn more about Egypt,” he told ANBA. He makes it clear that his plans include fostering trade and investment in both directions.

Regarding the direct sea lane, Taha realized the important thereof to trade in his previous assignment, in China.“It is regrettable that no direct line is in place even though trade volume amounts to USD 4 billion,” he says regarding Brazil and Egypt. Taha believes such a route would benefit not only Brazil-Egypt trade, but also dealings between the Middle East and Latin America.

Taha (left) and Dib (right) exchanged gifts

Regarding his plans to foster trade, he claims Egyptian travelers are unaware of many existing tourist spots in Brazil. He views the distance between the two countries as an impediment to stronger tourism yet argues that the Embassy of Egypt in Brazil is working to put in place a direct flight frequency.

Even though the diplomat has a perspective on how Brazil-Egypt economic and trade relations can be developed, he is open to exploring other sectors and said he is counting on the Arab Chamber, which is already well familiar with Brazil, to point out additional tandem work opportunities.

During his meeting with Arab Chamber executives, Taha learned of the organization's different work fronts, which include the Ellos Easy Trade platform, which has digitized the foreign trade process between Brazil and the Arab countries; the rendering of international consulting services to businesses; the conducting of business exploration missions between Brazil and the Arab countries; and other activities.

Among other topics, the consul told Arab Chamber executives that he would like to see Brazilian businesses join the Suez Canal Economic Zone and to increase the number of business missions between the two countries. Mourad suggested arranging for a presentation on the Economic Zone to Brazilian businesses, talks for which are already underway with Suez Canal executives.

The consul and Arab Chamber executives are getting ready to provide mutual support and to work together on multiple fronts, including the participation of Egyptian companies in Brazilian trade shows. Dib discussed the Arab Chamber's work on getting Arab brands to exhibit at the Apas Show, a supermarket expo whose next edition will take place in São Paulo in May, as well as opportunities for Arab businesses to exhibit at the Anuga show in Brazil, which took place in April of this year and should see Arab participation once again in 2026.

Prior to taking office in Brazil, Taha had been first secretary at the Egyptian Commercial Office in Beijing, China. Before that, he had served a three-year stint as third secretary at the Embassy of Egypt in Damascus, Syria, ending in 2012. He told ANBA that he did not possess in-depth knowledge of Brazil coming in, and that he encountered a very modern state and friendly people.

Also joining the Arab Chamber meeting were the secretary of the São Paulo Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Brazil, Milla Brandão, and the Arab Chamber's interpreter, Saleh Haidar Hassan.

Read more:

Egypt the 4th largest glass supplier to Brazil

Egypt becomes Brazil's top orange supplier



Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum



Isaura Daniel/ANBAIsaura Daniel/ANBAIsaura Daniel/ANBA

The post Egypt has new commercial consul in São Paulo appeared first on ANBA News Agency .