Sugar Output Should Be Up 4% In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – Brazil will see a 2% drop in sugarcane output in the 2025/2016 crop season as a result of bad weather in the Southeast. Nonetheless, sugar output is poised to go up. Sugar is one of Brazil's best-selling goods to Arab countries.

“Despite reduced sugarcane output in the current cycle, we are expecting sugar output to increase to as much as 45.9 million tons. Should that volume prove true at the end of the cycle, this will be the highest-ever output since recordkeeping began,” the National Supply Company (Conab, in the Portuguese acronym) reported. If the forecast plays out as expected, it will mean a 4% increase over the previous crop.

The figures are part of Conab's 1st Sugarcane Crop Survey , according to which Brazilian sugarcane output should be 663.4 million tons in the ongoing season. Unlike sugar, ethanol output (including ethanol made from sugarcane as well as corn) should be down 1% from the past crop season to 36.82 billion liters.

“Despite the negative impact from the weather, 2025/26 crop expectations are positive, given the fact that Brazil remains highly competitive in the international market, with relatively low production costs and potentially reduced supply from other major producing countries. As a result, exports are expected to remain at robust levels,” Conab said.

