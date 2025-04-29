King Receives Call From Iraq PM

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received a phone call from Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani, during which they discussed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Iraq, as well as current developments in the region.

His Majesty voiced Jordan's support for Iraq's efforts in hosting the 34th ordinary session of the Arab Summit, which takes place next month, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King also expressed Jordan's readiness to expand cooperation with Iraq and maintain coordination on issues of mutual concern, in the service of Arab causes.

The call also covered ongoing efforts to end the war on Gaza, resume the flow of humanitarian aid, halt the escalating situation in the West Bank, and achieve comprehensive regional calm, the statement said.