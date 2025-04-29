Gag Order Issued In Missile, Drone Manufacturing Case
The court's president announced that all proceedings and materials linked to the case are now classified under strict confidentiality.
The order prohibits the publication or broadcasting of any documents, evidence, transcripts, or recordings related to the case across all media platforms, including print, audio, visual, and online outlets, as well as social media and any other form of communication.
The gag order will remain in effect until a final verdict is issued. The court stressed that any violation of the directive would result in legal consequences.
