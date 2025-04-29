Arab Digital Inclusion Forum Opens In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The regional forum "Towards a Digitally Accessible Arab Region – ICTs for All by 2025" opened on Tuesday in Amman, convening a broad array of Arab, regional, and international stakeholders to promote inclusive digital transformation.

Organised by Jordan's Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) in cooperation with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the two-day event highlights the importance of digital accessibility as a key component of social inclusion.

TRC Deputy Chairman Nael Adwan underscored the forum's significance, particularly in light of Amman's selection as the Arab Digital Capital for 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said that broadening digital access is fundamental to empowering individuals from all socio-economic backgrounds to actively engage in the digital sphere.“This is a critical step towards achieving true digital inclusion in the Arab region,” he added.

Director of the Prime Ministry's Human Rights Department Khalil Abdallat emphasised the ethical and national imperative of ensuring digital access for persons with disabilities, the elderly, and marginalised groups.“Digital access is now an integral human right-it is the gateway to equal participation in education, employment, public services, and daily life,” Abdallat said.

Director of the ITU's Telecommunication Development Bureau Cosmas Zavazava described the forum as a valuable platform for policymakers to better understand the challenges of digital accessibility and to develop technologies that address the specific needs of underserved groups, including migrants, refugees, older adults and people with disabilities.

Speaking on behalf of ESCWA, Director of the Governance and Conflict Prevention Division and Acting Head of the Statistics, Information Society and Technology Cluster Tarek Alami said the forum's fourth regional edition reflects a growing commitment to digital access and inclusion as fundamental principles in the Arab region's development.

The forum's sessions focus on expanding access to information and communications technologies (ICTs), especially for vulnerable populations. Discussions aim to develop strategies to bridge the digital divide and ensure equitable access to education, healthcare, employment, and government services.