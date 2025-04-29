Prince Feisal Receives Delegation Of 'Hope And Dreams' Festival

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee and a member of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee, on Tuesday received a delegation of the“Hope and Dreams” Festival.

The delegation was headed by President of World Taekwondo Chungwon Choue, and included President of the International University Sports Federation Leonz Eder and President of the World Baseball Softball Confederation Dale McMann, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Prince Feisal welcomed the visiting delegation and expressed his appreciation for the festival, which aims to promote the importance of sports in the lives of youth in refugee camps.

Prince Feisal highlighted the“significant” role played by the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation in using sport as a tool for community development and increasing hope among refugees.

The third edition of the“Hope and Dreams” sports festival will kick off in Jordan on Wednesday, and run through Saturday.

The 2025 edition is expected to be the largest yet, offering athletes from refugee camps the opportunity to compete in six different sports.

Choue noted the“remarkable” progress the festival has seen each year, saying:“The Hope and Dreams Festival has become one of the most important annual events for World Taekwondo and the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation. We are proud to see it grow into a multi-sport event that inspires refugees and youth.”

For the first time, this year's festival will include handball, in addition to last year's featured sports of taekwondo, basketball, baseball, badminton, and 3x3 basketball.