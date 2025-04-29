Abdali Investment And Development Launches First Women's Cycling Race

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - As part of its commitment to empowering women and championing healthier lifestyles, Abdali Investment and Development on Tuesday announced the launch of its inaugural Women's Cycling Race.

Organised in partnership with the Jordan Cycling Federation, the event is scheduled to take place on May 16 in the heart of Abdali, according to a statement by Abdali Investment and Development.

This community event aims to spotlight the role of sports in enriching women's lives, encourage widespread engagement in physical wellness and inspire young girls to step into new experiences that build both mental resilience and physical strength within a safe and supportive environment, the company said.

To ensure broad participation and make the event accessible to all, the company is offering complimentary bicycles and helmets for those without their own gear, along with free registration. The race is expected to attract more than 60 cyclists of various age groups.

The race will kick off near the outdoor parking area adjacent to The Boulevard, with preparations starting at 7:00am.

Cyclists will set off at 8:00am with a fun orientation lap around the route, followed by four official laps totalling approximately 16 kilometres.

To make the experience more engaging for the public, the race will be broadcast live on a large screen at The Boulevard Amphitheater, giving friends and families the chance to follow the action and cheer on the cyclists.

The event will conclude with an award ceremony at 11:00am, during which participants will receive commemorative medals. The top three winners will receive cash prizes of JD200, JD150 and JD100, respectively, along with honorary trophies in recognition of their achievement.

“We are excited to be hosting this event as part of our corporate social responsibility. At The Abdali, we believe that empowering women and promoting community sports are essential pillars in building a more sustainable and inclusive society,” said Abdali Group CEO Amer Ahmad Tarawneh.

“This race represents a significant milestone in our efforts to elevate female participation across different activities, and we are committed to making it an annual tradition to continue to inspire and uplift women through sports,” Tarawneh added.

The statement said that registration is now open via the following link: