Introducing The Ambassador-Designate Of The United States Of America To Panama, Kevin Marino Cabrera -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The US Ambassador-designate arrives in Panama. Upon his arrival, Kevin Marino Cabrera was greeted at Tocumen International Airport by the Director of Protocol of the Panamanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Francisco Torres. He then went to lunch at the historic Coca-Cola Café, visited the Corozal Cemetery, and greeted the staff at the embassy headquarters in Clayton.
