Mitradel Of Panama Halts Cash Payments To Suntracs And Audits Union Funds

The Panamanian Chamber of Construction (Capac) informed its members, both general and specialized contractors, about the implementation of a new procedure for the deposit and delivery of union dues deducted from workers, established by the Ministry of Labor and Labor Development (Mitradel).

