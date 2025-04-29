Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mitradel Of Panama Halts Cash Payments To Suntracs And Audits Union Funds -

Mitradel Of Panama Halts Cash Payments To Suntracs And Audits Union Funds -


2025-04-29 02:13:38
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development (Mitradel) has decided to halt cash payments of union dues, deducted from workers' salaries, to the Single Union of Construction and Related Workers (Suntracs), warning that this method could facilitate money laundering. Labor Minister Jackeline Muñoz, pictured above and below with President Mulino, revealed that the alert arose after receiving formal inquiries from the Panamanian Chamber of Construction (Capac), which reported that the union had requested cash payments of union dues, a practice that, Muñoz warned, could constitute a potential risk of money laundering.

Contractors Must now Pay Union Dues to Mitradel by Certified Check

The Panamanian Chamber of Construction (Capac) informed its members, both general and specialized contractors, about the implementation of a new procedure for the deposit and delivery of union dues deducted from workers, established by the Ministry of Labor and Labor Development (Mitradel).



MENAFN29042025000218011062ID1109487775

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search