EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Vossloh supplies switches and rail fasteners for rail projects in Algeria

29.04.2025 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh supplies switches and rail fasteners for rail projects in Algeria

Vossloh has won multiple tenders for Algerian rail network expansion program

Order volume of about €59 million with deliveries until end of 2025 Rail fasteners and switch systems are supplied Werdohl, April 29, 2025. Vossloh is supporting the expansion of the Algerian rail network with the supply of both rail fasteners and switch systems. The series of orders that have been awarded to Vossloh during the last couple of months adds up to a total order volume of about €59 million. Algeria is investing heavily in the expansion and modernization of its rail infrastructure. The network is to be expanded to around 15,000 kilometers by 2035, more than tripling its current length. In the scope of the expansion program, Vossloh will deliver 300 switches until the end of the year. In addition, Vossloh will supply rail fastening systems for the country's largest rail project. The new railroad line will connect the Ghar Djebilet iron ore mine in south-west Algeria with the processing plants in Tindouf and Béchar over a length of 950 km and enable passenger and freight transportation from there to the cities in the north. The project comprises three sections and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. “Algeria's rail expansion program is impressive,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG.“We are delighted about the trust the customers have placed in us and the opportunity to once again contribute to modern and green mobility in Algeria.” Contact details for media and investors:

Ivo Banek

E-Mail: ... Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

E-Mail: ... Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609 Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With almost 80 Group companies in nearly 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods. The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2024 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,209.6 million with around 4,200 employees.

29.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft Vosslohstr. 4 58791 Werdohl Germany Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359 Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007667107 WKN: 766710 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2126668

End of News EQS News Service