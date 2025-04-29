EQS-News: Heliad AG / Key word(s): Investment

Heliad AG: Heliad invests in ARX Robotics to drive European defense innovation with autonomous ground systems

29.04.2025 / 11:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heliad invests in ARX Robotics to drive European defense innovation with autonomous ground systems

Frankfurt am Main, April 28, 2025 – Heliad has announced its participation in ARX Robotics' EUR 31m Series A funding round. Led by HV Capital, the round also includes Omnes Capital and existing investors such as NATO Innovation Fund and Project A. Together with a top investor base, Heliad is supporting ARX Robotics' mission to advance European defense sovereignty through scalable robotics and AI-driven systems.

ARX Robotics' Mission: Building the Future of Defense Infrastructure Founded in 2022 by former Bundeswehr officers Marc Wietfeld, Stefan Roebel and Maximilian Wied, ARX Robotics is developing next-generation autonomous unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) with its Gereon-RCS series and the proprietary AI-driven Mithra OS. Designed with a fully European supply chain, ARX's modular platforms serve a range of military needs – from tactical training simulations to medical evacuation, transport, and advanced sensor operations. With growing global tensions and the urgent need for sovereign defense capabilities, ARX Robotics is addressing a critical gap in Europe's defense landscape. Its scalable, software-defined systems are already deployed by six European armed forces, delivering agility, resilience, and modernization across defense operations. Proven Technology with Strategic Impact Since inception, ARX Robotics has made significant strides, supplying the Ukrainian Army with the largest fleet of western-developed UGVs and securing a mandate from the European Defence Agency (EDA) to participate in the EU's first defense innovation initiative. The company's AI platform, Mithra OS, enables continuous mission optimization, creating a dynamic and adaptive operational capability unmatched in today's defense market. Recent expansions include the opening of a London office and the setup of a new production facility in southern England. Additionally, ARX has entered a strategic partnership with Daimler Truck to co-develop the next generation of military mobility solutions. Scaling to Meet Growing Demand With the new funding, ARX Robotics pla2ns to:

Expand production capacity fivefold by 2025 to meet accelerating demand.

Strengthen its AI capabilities to enhance the intelligence and adaptability of its UGVs.

Extend its European footprint by entering additional key markets. Advance modernization efforts for more than 50,000 NATO vehicles with its software and robotics systems. The capital will not only fuel production and geographical expansion but also enable ARX Robotics to strengthen partnerships with defense organizations and accelerate innovations critical to safeguarding sovereignty in a rapidly changing security environment. "We are excited to work closely with the ARX team to support the scaling of this critical infrastructure, combining cutting-edge robotics with an unwavering commitment to European defense autonomy." said Falk Schaefers, Co-CEO at Heliad. About Heliad Heliad (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure positions Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles, while providing shareholders with proprietary access to pre-IPO market returns without limitations on investment size or terms. For more information about Heliad, please visit and follow on LinkedIn to stay updated. Contact:

Heliad AG

Tel: +49 69 719 12 80 00

E-Mail: ...

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

