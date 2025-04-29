EQS-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Corporate Action

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH decides to issue a new corporate bond 2025/2032 and plans early refinancing of the 2021/2026 bond

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH decides to issue a new corporate bond 2025/2032 and plans early refinancing of the 2021/2026 bond

Issue volume of up to EUR 120 million at an interest rate of 6.5% to 7.5% p.a.

Securities prospectus approved today

Exchange offer for holders of the 2021/2026 bond to start on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Subscription period for the new bond to begin on May 9 (via Deutsche Börse's subscription functionality) 2024 consolidated figures reflect resilience and crisis-proof business model Munich, April 29, 2025 – Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH is issuing a new corporate bond 2025/2032 with a volume of up to EUR 120 million and plans to refinance its existing bond 2021/2026 ahead of schedule. The corresponding securities prospectus for the new bond was approved today by the Luxembourg financial market supervisory authority, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The new bond under Norwegian law (ISIN: NO0013536169, WKN: A4DFTR; the“2025/2032 Bond”) has a term of seven years and offers a fixed annual interest rate of 6.5% to 7.5%. The final interest rate is expected to be determined after the end of the offer period on the basis of the subscription orders received and published in a price determination notice. With the new bond in Nordic Bond format, Homann Holzwerkstoffe plans to further expand its investor base abroad in line with its successful internationalization strategy. At the same time, the management is giving its long-standing existing investors the opportunity to continue participating in the successful business development through a voluntary exchange offer including an multiple purchase option. Homann Holzwerkstoffe is offering holders of the 2021/2026 bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1) one note from the 2025/2032 bond with a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00, a cash settlement amount of EUR 20.00, and the accrued interest for each bond exchanged from the 2021/2026 bond. In addition, creditors participating in the public exchange offer may acquire additional bonds under a multiple purchase option. The voluntary exchange offer is scheduled to start on April 30, 2025, and run until May 15, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. The public offer in Luxembourg and Germany will be processed via the subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse. The subscription period is scheduled to start on May 9, 2025, and is expected to end on May 19, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. CEST (subject to early termination or extension of the offer period). The bonds will also be offered in Germany, Luxembourg, and certain other countries through a private placement. The bond is scheduled to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) in the Quotation Board (Open Market) segment and, within six months of the issue date, on the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange. The issue is being managed by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG and Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch, as joint lead managers. The purpose of the bond issue is to refinance the outstanding 2021/2026 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19) ahead of schedule and to invest in existing plants and for general corporate purposes. Continuing the success story on the capital market: Strong foundations of a family-owned company paired with successful international expansion Fritz Homann, Managing Partner of the Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group:“We can look back on a 13-year success story on the capital market and are now using the Nordic Bond format as a 'next level' issue to expand our investor base. What sets us apart is our value orientation and the strong foundation of a family-owned company in its fourth generation. We are clearly committed to Germany as a business location and take responsibility for sustainable development. At the same time, we are pursuing an ambitious international expansion strategy with the aim of strengthening our leading market position. The start of operations at our fourth plant in Lithuania was an important milestone, and the planned new plant in the US will significantly strengthen our international presence.” Homann Holzwerkstoffe has a robust credit profile, underpinned by strong earnings power and a steadily growing equity base. The company has achieved annual growth (CAGR) in adjusted operating EBITDA of around 11% over the past ten years and reported an EBITDA margin of 15.2% in fiscal year 2024. The balance sheet structure is solid with an equity ratio of over 33%, while significant operating cash flows are generated at the same time. In addition, the company has a strong track record in setting up new state-of-the-art production facilities and subsequently reducing debt in a timely manner. Homann Holzwerkstoffe also has a variable cost structure with moderate working capital requirements, which ensures the company's long-term stable earnings power. Invitation to investor webcast on Wednesday, April 30, at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) The company invites interested investors and members of the press to an online presentation by the management tomorrow, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. In the webcast, managing partner Fritz Homann and CFO Michael Albert will provide insight into the business model and strategy of the family-owned company as well as its successful business development in recent years. Following the presentation, the two managing directors will answer questions from participants. Key data for the investor webcast

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Language: German Registration link for participants: The securities prospectus and further information are available on the company's website at .

About Homann Holzwerkstoffe Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, headquartered in Munich, is a leading manufacturer of thin, highly refined, medium-density and high-density wood fiberboards (MDF/HDF). With production facilities in Losheim am See, Germany, Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, and at its new site near Vilnius, Lithuania, the company supplies the furniture, door, and coating industries worldwide, with a focus on European markets. The long-established family-owned company has been listed on the capital market since 2012 and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with its 2021/2026 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1). Sign up for our investor mailing list at: data on the Homann Holzwerkstoffe corporate bond 2025/2032 Issuer Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, Munich Issue volume

(target volume) EUR 120.000.000 ISIN / WKN NO0013536169 / A4DFTR Coupon 6.5% to 7.5% p.a. Issue Price 100% Denomination EUR 1.000 Interest payment Semi-annual, starting on Dezember 2, 2025 Term Seven years, June 2, 2025 to June 2, 2032 Repayment Due on June 2, 2032 at par (100% oft he nominal amount) Status Senior Unsecured Covenants including restrictions on distributions, maintenance of liquidity reserves, semi-annual financial reporting Listing Open Market (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) in the Quotation Board segment, transfer to the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange within six months Issue date / Value date June 2, 2025 Joint Lead Manager IKB Deutsche Industrie Bank AG, Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch Press/Investor Relations:

IR AG

Karolin Bistrovic, Johannes Kaiser

T +49 221 9140 97-36

...

Contact:

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH

Sandra Jux

T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0

