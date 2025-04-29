

EQS-Media / 29.04.2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Introducing AI Filter: HomeToGo debuts its latest innovation on its journey towards building a fully AI-powered marketplace Luxembourg, 29 April 2025 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the SaaS-enabled Marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced it has launched its AI Filter product in beta. The AI-powered filter, which empowers travelers to hyper-personalize any search for vacation rentals with natural language, is the latest addition to its suite of AI product innovations on the HomeToGo Marketplace. Available directly in HomeToGo's filters menu, AI Filter allows travelers to create personalized search filters by describing what they're looking for in their own words. AI Filter then uses AI-powered classification technology - for instance, for images - to instantly surface vacation rental matches tailored to the traveler's unique preferences. For example, travelers can now filter for highly specific requests such as“hardwood floors,”“outdoor shower,” or“pizza oven,” - and also combine all of these in a natural language sentence - to quickly and seamlessly discover homes with the features that matter most to them. In addition to streamlining the search experience for travelers, AI Filter also offers a significant value-add for HomeToGo's partners. By highlighting listings with standout features that travelers are actively searching for, AI Filter drives greater visibility and boosts booking potential across the Company's Marketplace. As the summer high season approaches, the tool is already providing valuable insights during its beta testing by highlighting the particular preferences and priorities of travel planners. Early data from users across the German and U.S. markets show that some of the more unique features travelers are searching for include game rooms, saunas, fenced yards, king beds, golf carts, double vanities, exposed brick walls, pools with a sea view, and outdoor televisions. AI Filter is currently being tested as a beta with select users in the German and U.S. markets across both web and the HomeToGo app, with a broader rollout planned based on results. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “Everyone's ideal getaway looks different, and with AI Filter travelers can now use their own words to describe the features that matter most to them. It's another powerful way HomeToGo matches every traveler with their perfect home. Even in its early stage, AI Filter was already surfacing valuable insights about what guests really want, helping our partners gear up for the summer season and optimize performance long-term. We're very proud that HomeToGo continues to lead our industry in AI innovation by launching real tools that make search and booking smarter. While others are simply talking about their first AI announcements, we're already rolling out the next addition to our growing suite of solutions - and we're just getting started.” HomeToGo's path towards building a fully AI-powered marketplace HomeToGo is leading AI innovation within the vacation rental industry. Known for its rapid testing and quick go-to-market approach, the Company continuously evolves its AI solutions in real time. HomeToGo's product vision is to create a fully AI-powered marketplace, and the introduction of AI Filter is its latest step towards this goal as the newest addition to its suite of AI products. AI Filter complements HomeToGo's existing AI solutions. These include conversational tools such as AI Sunny, HomeToGo's AI-powered travel assistant, and AI Mode, HomeToGo's AI-powered travel planner - as well as integrated AI tools embedded directly into the HomeToGo Marketplace including Smart AI Reviews, AI-summarized reviews from HomeToGo's trusted guests, and Smart AI Offer Summaries, AI-summarized offer descriptions. Together, these technologies work to enhance the search and booking experience, making it faster, smarter, and more personalized for travelers. These innovations also lay the groundwork for HomeToGo's next AI goal: building the vacation rental industry's first fully integrated end-to-end AI travel companion. Media Note: HomeToGo AI Filter images for editorial use can be found here .

About HomeToGo HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany, with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals. HomeToGo is the official main sponsor and travel partner of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo's AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the perfect home for any trip. HomeToGo_PRO, the company's B2B segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful within vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. HomeToGo was born in Berlin and is built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker“HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: HomeToGo - Millions of stays. One home. Media Contact

Caroline Burns

... Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

+49 157 501 63731

...





Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

End of Media Release



Issuer: HomeToGo SE

Key word(s): Travel

29.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: HomeToGo SE 9 rue de Bitbourg L-1273 Luxembourg Luxemburg E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383 WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 2126666

End of News EQS Media