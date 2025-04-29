Mynaric Announces Peter Müller-Brühl As New Chair Of Supervisory Board
Peter Müller-Brühl elected Chair of Mynaric's Supervisory Board, with Dr Manfred Krischke elected Vice-Chair
MUNICH, April 29, 2025 – Mynaric (FRA:M0YN) (OTC:MYNAY), a leading provider of industrialized, cost-effective, and scalable laser communications products, today announced that existing Mynaric Supervisory Board member Peter Müller-Brühl has been elected Chair of the Supervisory Board, effective from April 24, 2025.
“Having served as Vice-Chair, I am honored to take on the role of Chair at such a pivotal moment in Mynaric's journey. As the company undergoes substantial transformation, I am confident in our collective ability to ensure strong governance and build a resilient, forward-looking organization. I look forward to continuing our close collaboration within the Board and with the leadership team as we support Mynaric's next chapter.” Peter Müller-Brühl , Chair of the Supervisory Board
The Supervisory Board consists of:
More details on the Supervisory Board are available on the Mynaric website:
About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) (FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with an additional location in Los Angeles, California.
For more information, visit mynaric .
