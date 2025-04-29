Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Netlist Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Conference Call


Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Netlist will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2025. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here .

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the "Netlist Conference Call."

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at .

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit .

For more information, please contact:

Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
...
(212) 739-6729

