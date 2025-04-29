Issuer: Mainz BioMed N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

29.04.2025 / 14:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mainz Biomed Enters into Technology Partnership with EDX Medical Group BERKELEY, US and MAINZ, Germany – April 29, 2025 – Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the“Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, has entered into a technology partnership with UK-based EDX Medical Group plc (AQSE: EDX), which develops innovative digital diagnostic products and services supporting personalized treatments for cancer, cardiovascular and infectious diseases. Under the agreement, EDX Medical will access Mainz Biomed's molecular diagnostic technology as part of the expansion of its portfolio of products for sale in the UK. “We are delighted to join forces with EDX Medical Limited to improve access to high-quality cancer diagnostics in the UK,” said Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed.“By merging our expertise in molecular diagnostics with EDX Medical's excellent capabilities, we can provide a highly reliable and meaningful contribution to early cancer detection and prevention.” Dr Mike Hudson, CEO of EDX Medical, said: " We are dedicated to making the very best diagnostic tests available to patients and healthcare professionals and are continuously looking to improve the performance of cancer testing by incorporating molecular biomarkers that can transform early cancer detection. We are delighted to form this technology partnership which will help us achieve this aim.” Please visit Mainz Biomed's official website for investors at mainzbiomed/investors/ for more information Please follow us to stay up to date:

LinkedIn

X (Previously Twitter)

Facebook About Mainz Biomed NV Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook . About EDX Medical Group EDX Medical Group plc is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and is listed on the Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market (TIDM: EDX). EDX Medical was founded by Professor Sir Christopher Evans, OBE, a medical and life sciences entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience, together with CEO, Dr Mike Hudson. By translating clinical insights into pragmatic solutions combining advanced biological and digital technologies, EDX Medical seeks to cost effectively improve the detection and characterisation of disease in order to personalise treatment in a timely fashion. Early disease detection and biologically-based personal treatment optimisation is considered to be the most impactful way of reducing deaths and lowering the cost of healthcare globally. For more information, please visit . For media inquiries as to Mainz Biomed: MC Services AG

Maximilian Schur / Simone Neeten

+49 211 529252 20

... For investor inquiries, please contact ... For media inquiries as to EDX Medical Group: Media House International

Ramsay Smith

+44 (0)7788 414856

...

Gary McQueen

+44 (0)7834 694609

... Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“estimate”,“plan”,“outlook”, and“project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 9, 2024. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Mainz BioMed N.V. Robert-Koch-Strasse 50 55129 Mainz Germany Internet: mainzbiomed EQS News ID: 2125900

End of News EQS News Service